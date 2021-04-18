Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $31.45 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,035 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 5.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.05. 3,540,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,420. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

