Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $820.91 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $820.91 million and $200.20 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.04 or 0.00468988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,445,819,649 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

