VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

VeriSign stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.16. The stock had a trading volume of 365,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,238. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $6,990,523. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

