Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,893,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veritex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.