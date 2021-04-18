Veriti Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $217.80 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $219.14. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.