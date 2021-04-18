Veriti Management LLC Acquires 805 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 229.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.