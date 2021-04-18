Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. New Street Research raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.