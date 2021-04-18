Veriti Management LLC Buys 6,931 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.68. 225,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.59.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

