Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 249,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

