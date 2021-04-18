Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 239,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 64,589 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.46 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

