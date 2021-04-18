Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

