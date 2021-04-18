Veriti Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 65,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,854,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.