Veriti Management LLC Has $584,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HP by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

