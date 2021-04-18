Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $184.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.