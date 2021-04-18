Veriti Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $299.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

