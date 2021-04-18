Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 33,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 119,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 134,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

VZ stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

