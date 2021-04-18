Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.74% of Viavi Solutions worth $59,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $209,529 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

