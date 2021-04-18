Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Update

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,168,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 2,985,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VDAHF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80. Vinda International has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Get Vinda International alerts:

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse and VIA brand names; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.