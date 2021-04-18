Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 24,029 Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 137,262 shares during the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.02. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

