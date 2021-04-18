Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKCO opened at $1.04 on Friday. Luokung Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

