Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,398 ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of ADTX opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

