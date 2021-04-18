Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Obalon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 698,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.69.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%.

Obalon Therapeutics Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

