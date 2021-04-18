Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Tengasco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tengasco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGC opened at $25.10 on Friday. Tengasco, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $268.19 million, a PE ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 1.43.

About Tengasco

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

