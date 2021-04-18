Virtu Financial LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

