VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

VTGN stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VTGN shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,182,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

