Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,196 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,962,000 after purchasing an additional 498,597 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.80 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

