Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $180.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.