Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.29. The company had a trading volume of 166,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $316.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

