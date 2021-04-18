Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $881,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.