Vivo Capital Ix, Llc Sells 400 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $12,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TARS opened at $28.61 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

