Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,680,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

