Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.66

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $176.66 and last traded at $176.57, with a volume of 3850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.75.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,711,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

