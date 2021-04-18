Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Vuzix alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter worth $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. Vuzix’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.