VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.43). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 985,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

