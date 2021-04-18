Wanchain Price Hits $1.76 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Wanchain has a market cap of $297.51 million and approximately $24.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00329824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020882 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.18 or 0.03289659 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

