Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report sales of $384.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.20 million and the highest is $395.28 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $382.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Seaport Global Securities reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385,222 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,344,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 339,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,731 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $120.54. The company had a trading volume of 122,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,625. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $131.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

