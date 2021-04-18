Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 337 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of EXI opened at $120.13 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

