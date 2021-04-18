Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,097,244 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,712,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,147,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,719,000.

Shares of REET opened at $26.64 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

