Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $546.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

