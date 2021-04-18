Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $296,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

MELI stock opened at $1,591.88 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.61 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,554.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,948.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.