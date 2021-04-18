Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 762 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

