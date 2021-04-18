Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $418.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $417.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.70.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

