Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $156.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

