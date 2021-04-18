WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $998,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. 238,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,751,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $230.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

