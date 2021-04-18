WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 132,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,016. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

