WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 375 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. 11,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,638. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.