Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 130,190 LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.71 on Friday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.44.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

