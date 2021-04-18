Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 14,581 South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of South Plains Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

