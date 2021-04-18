Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 36.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 317.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $33,217,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

