Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

